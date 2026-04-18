BCom and the art of doing nothing

Creativity is also limited. Engineering students build cars, bridges, apps. Their projects look like something. Our project? Neatly bound economics theory typed in fancy font.

Recently, I realised something painful. My entire three-year degree is now one ChatGPT prompt. Not even the premium version. Free trial is enough. That’s how advanced technology has become and how outdated my syllabus was.

Then comes placement season. And BCom teaches you one thing very well here, managing expectations.

With BCom, you either get a very small job in a very big company, or a very big title in a very small company. There is no middle ground. You’re either ‘customer support associate’ answering calls for a Big 4, or suddenly ‘area sales manager’ for an insurance company that even Google struggles to locate. In both cases, the job description is the same, convince people of something that even you’re not fully convinced about.