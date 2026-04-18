Four-lane RoB inaugurated at Mailardevpally

HYDERABAD: The road over bridge (ROB) at LC No. 7 on the Secunderabad–Falaknuma–Shivarampally railway line, connecting Mailardevpally to the Falaknuma RTC depot via Shastripuram, was inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday.

The four-lane ROB, measuring 490 metres in length and 16.6 metres in width, has been constructed under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The structure features modern engineering elements, including steel girders, RCC precast components, POT-PTFE bearings, and modular expansion joints, ensuring enhanced safety and durability.

The project is expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time by around 30 minutes, and lower fuel consumption and vehicular emissions, contributing to reduced air pollution.

Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, and other public representatives and officials were present.