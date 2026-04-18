Holding on to the ritual of Akshaya Tritiya

Walk into any jewellery store during Akshaya Tritiya, and you’ll notice a pattern that numbers alone can’t explain. Not everyone is buying big, but almost everyone is buying something this Akshaya Tritiya (April 19). A coin, a ring, a lightweight chain — each purchase, no matter how modest, carries the same quiet intention. This year, as gold and silver prices climb and preferences evolve, this enduring ritual is less about indulgence and more about meaning.
Thoughtful spending meets strong sentiment
At Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery, the Akshaya Tritiya rush remains intact, but the way consumers are spending has become more measured. As CEO Parag Shah explains, demand has not weakened — if anything, it has become more intentional.
“We are witnessing a gradual shift in consumer behaviour, although the demand remains steady. Customers are participating actively, while approaching them with greater consideration,” he says, noting that purchases are increasingly clustered in the Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 range, reflecting a more value-conscious mindset.
Despite price pressures, the cultural pull of the occasion remains strong. What has changed is the format of buying. “Shoppers are making subtle adjustments to the format of their purchases without compromising the sentiment behind the occasion. Lighter, more accessible jewellery is increasingly preferred while diamond-studded jewellery is seeing meaningful traction,” he notes.
There is also a noticeable balance emerging in how people shop. Many are combining symbolic purchases with practical ones — buying a small coin to honour the ritual, alongside a piece of jewellery that can be worn regularly. This emphasis on usability is shaping demand across categories. Rings, bangles, and necklaces — especially those with diamond detailing — are seeing strong traction, driven by their ability to blend design with everyday wear. While, generational differences are also influencing this evolution.
Why silver is shining now
For GIVA and Heer by GIVA, Akshaya Tritiya is fundamentally about intent rather than scale — a perspective that aligns closely with how younger consumers are approaching the occasion today.
“Akshaya Tritiya has always been about intent over scale — it’s the act of buying that matters,” says Resha Jain, chief brand officer, GIVA. The brand is responding to this by focusing on accessibility and design-led value, ensuring that customers can participate meaningfully without stretching their budgets.
One of the clearest trends this season is the growing preference for silver, particularly among value-conscious buyers. At the same time, gold continues to hold relevance, though in a more refined form. “We’re seeing increased traction towards silver while those investing in gold are becoming more selective, opting for lighter, more design-forward pieces,” Resha explains.
Enters the rise of self-purchase. Jewellery is no longer seen solely as an investment or heirloom, but as something personal — bought to mark individual milestones and moments. “When jewellery becomes a personal statement design has to become far more intentional,” she says, highlighting the growing demand for pieces that are wearable, expressive, and emotionally resonant.
Affordability, too, is being redefined. With silver collections and lab-grown diamond jewellery, consumers are finding ways to access well-designed pieces without compromising on quality or meaning. “Meaningful jewellery shouldn’t require you to stretch beyond your means,” she adds, emphasising that value today is as much emotional as it is financial.
Marking the day, no matter the size
What began as a family habit, Anita Srivastava, a beautician says, has now become an annual ritual she continues without exception on Akshaya Tritiya. She shares, “I continue buying something on Akshaya Tritiya every year because it feels like the day isn’t complete without it. It’s not always about how big or expensive the purchase is, but about keeping the tradition alive in my own way. Over the years, I’ve become more conscious of prices, so I choose more carefully, but I still make sure I buy something. It’s a habit that has come from my family, and even now, it gives me a sense of continuity and comfort. For me, it’s less about investment alone and more about marking the occasion and carrying forward something meaningful.”