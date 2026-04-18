Holding on to the ritual of Akshaya Tritiya

Marking the day, no matter the size

What began as a family habit, Anita Srivastava, a beautician says, has now become an annual ritual she continues without exception on Akshaya Tritiya. She shares, “I continue buying something on Akshaya Tritiya every year because it feels like the day isn’t complete without it. It’s not always about how big or expensive the purchase is, but about keeping the tradition alive in my own way. Over the years, I’ve become more conscious of prices, so I choose more carefully, but I still make sure I buy something. It’s a habit that has come from my family, and even now, it gives me a sense of continuity and comfort. For me, it’s less about investment alone and more about marking the occasion and carrying forward something meaningful.”