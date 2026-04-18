Michelin-star magic at The Leela Hyderabad

Tell us about your journey.

My journey with food began at home in eastern France, where my father maintained his own garden. I grew up watching him carefully select the freshest ingredients, understanding their seasonality and treating them with respect. That early exposure shaped not only my interest in cooking but also my philosophy towards it.

I began my professional training at Le Crocodile, a three Michelin-starred institution in New York, where I was introduced to the discipline and precision of French gastronomy. It was there that I truly understood the rigour behind excellence in the kitchen. Over the years, I trained at some of France’s most celebrated establishments, including Hostellerie Le Phébus, Relais Bernard Loiseau, and Buerehiesel, each of which refined my craft and broadened my perspective.

I later joined Les Pléiades as Sous Chef and eventually became Head Chef, where I had the privilege of retaining a Michelin star. That phase was pivotal in shaping my culinary identity. My journey then took me to Rostov, Russia, where I expanded my horizons by launching a French gourmet restaurant, along with a bakery and wine bar.

On returning to France, I led the kitchen at La Bégude Saint Pierre, focusing on regional produce from Languedoc and Provence — an experience that earned recognition from Gault & Millau. Each step of this journey has reinforced one belief: great cooking begins with great ingredients.