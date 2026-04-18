Sachin Chabra: Hyderabad is my second home

Comparing both worlds, Sachin is candid. “Before becoming a DJ, I wasn’t aware of the pros and cons. DJing has really boomed in the last three to four years. Now DJs are seen at a different level, and after doing shows, I’ve realised DJs earn more than regular actors. There is struggle in every industry, but DJing comes with more work pressure — you have to constantly update your music library and prepare every set as new.”