Sachin Chabra: Hyderabad is my second home

The music may change every night, but for Sachin Chabra, some things remain constant — and Hyderabad is one of them. In the city for a show, the DJ, music producer, and actor speaks with the ease of familiarity with its rhythm, as he discusses his music, acting, and everything in between.
Talking about his connection with the city, Sachin shares with CE how often he finds himself here. “Hyderabad is my second home, I’m here at least twice a month. I don’t think any other artist has done that,” he says. That comfort reflects in how he reads the crowd and settles into his sets.
What keeps drawing him back is not just the frequency of shows, but the people. “The people and vibe here stand out. I really like it — I don’t see this anywhere else. People love to party, they support any kind of music you play, and enjoy whatever good you give them,” he explains.
Interestingly, despite visiting so often, his experience of the city remains limited to the performance circuit. “I come here, eat in the hotel, and go for my shows. I haven’t tried any Hyderabadi cuisine yet,” he admits.
This visit, however, feels different as he steps into a new creative space — collaboration with percussionist Andrew. Sachin shares, “This was my first time performing and collaborating with Andrew. He matches my vibe and plays the darbuka. This was also my first time playing Bolly Afro.” He adds that the collaboration came through Club Prism, where he has been performing Bollywood sets and wanted to explore with Bollytech and Bolly Afro further.
When asked to describe his music, he keeps it simple: “Classy, trendy and bangers.”
His journey into music was unplanned. “I went to Goa post the first lockdown. There, I was introduced to techno music, and that sound hit me. I went to many shows and decided I have to do this — I am made for this,” he recalls. He went on to learn DJing, returned to Goa, did a residency, and got his first break there.
Before DJing full-time, he had already built a career in acting. “I have done more than 100 TV ads and shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ek Ghar Banaunga and more,” he says.
Comparing both worlds, Sachin is candid. “Before becoming a DJ, I wasn’t aware of the pros and cons. DJing has really boomed in the last three to four years. Now DJs are seen at a different level, and after doing shows, I’ve realised DJs earn more than regular actors. There is struggle in every industry, but DJing comes with more work pressure — you have to constantly update your music library and prepare every set as new.”
As the night winds down and the crowd disperses, there’s a lingering sense that something clicked. Sachin brought something new to the table, and the city, as always, met him halfway — and made it its own.