Staging life through Lash’t wish

What would be your last wish—simple or grand, fleeting or deeply felt? Lash’t Wish, a 90-minute dark comedy by Suryasnata Tripathy, directed and performed by Niteesh Pandey, also starring Sruti Meher Nori, Madhu Sudhakar, and Sudipto Lahiri, explores life through the lens of death with humour and introspection. CE speaks to Niteesh Pandey ahead of the play at Lamakaan, on April 18 and 19, about bringing this thought-provoking story to life.
Excerpts
Can you take us through what sparked the idea behind Lash’t Wish?
This play is written by Dr Suryasnata Tripathy, a dear friend. Our group has done many of his plays — mostly in-house — and this one is entirely ours, written specifically for us. The title itself is a blend: Hindi ‘Laash’ and English ‘Last’, becoming Lash’t Wish — the wish of a dead body. The protagonist works in a crematorium, having lived there all his life, unaware of the outside world. One day, he encounters an unclaimed body with a few last wishes. Though the requests seem strange, he earnestly tries to fulfill them. It’s a philosophical comedy that connects death with life — without defining it — highlighting the relationship between our dreams, wishes, and the inevitability of death.
What drew you to explore something so final yet open-ended?
Our group focuses on meaningful plays. While lighter themes have their place, we gravitate toward subject-heavy narratives, presented simply. We didn’t want to make death feel fearful or overwhelming. Instead, we aimed to remind people to celebrate life, pursue dreams, and understand that death is inevitable. The essence is living fully — and helping others do the same.
What makes humor effective in discussing uncomfortable truths like death?
We’re not mocking death. The protagonist explains cremation processes in a simple, almost conversational way. He reminds us that, in death, all are equal — identity fades, and we return to nature. Humor arises naturally from situations, not forced jokes. It softens discomfort while keeping the message intact.
You’re both directing and performing. Did the character feel personal?
Yes. When the story was adapted into a play, I was encouraged to perform. Jeevan Ram, the protagonist, is simple, innocent, and unlike me. Yet, his innate compassion, honesty, and empathy felt deeply rooted and relatable. That drew me to him.
How did you balance humor and emotional depth?
It’s like cooking — you balance flavours. Some moments allow humor; others demand emotional connection. We avoided forcing either. The audience journeys with us through the 90 minutes, growing and culminating together.
Are there elements left open to interpretation?
Yes, subtly. The dead body is represented by a faceless effigy. We deliberately avoided giving it an identity, allowing the audience to imagine its story. Some meanings are layered — visible if you look deeper, but not necessary to enjoy the play.
Did directing Lash’t Wish change your understanding of life?
It did. Jeevan Ram grounded me. He’s uneducated, yet deeply humane — helpful, compassionate, and instinctively kind. That cannot be taught; it comes from within. While the play speaks of death, it is truly about life — about discovering what it means to live.