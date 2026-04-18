Staging life through Lash’t wish

Excerpts

Can you take us through what sparked the idea behind Lash’t Wish?

This play is written by Dr Suryasnata Tripathy, a dear friend. Our group has done many of his plays — mostly in-house — and this one is entirely ours, written specifically for us. The title itself is a blend: Hindi ‘Laash’ and English ‘Last’, becoming Lash’t Wish — the wish of a dead body. The protagonist works in a crematorium, having lived there all his life, unaware of the outside world. One day, he encounters an unclaimed body with a few last wishes. Though the requests seem strange, he earnestly tries to fulfill them. It’s a philosophical comedy that connects death with life — without defining it — highlighting the relationship between our dreams, wishes, and the inevitability of death.