Woman who fled in handcuffs held after return to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Charminar task force, along with Hussaini Alam police, on Thursday apprehended a 26-year-old undertrial prisoner who had escaped from police custody at Modern Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, while undergoing a medical check-up.

The accused was identified as Ghantasala Triveni, a native of Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, escort personnel shifted her from Chanchalguda Women’s Jail to Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, for treatment. During the course of treatment, she managed to escape from the hospital premises while still in handcuffs.

On noticing her absence, the escorting officers searched the surrounding area but failed to trace her, following which a complaint was lodged.