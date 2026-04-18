Woman who fled in handcuffs held after return to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Charminar task force, along with Hussaini Alam police, on Thursday apprehended a 26-year-old undertrial prisoner who had escaped from police custody at Modern Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, while undergoing a medical check-up.
The accused was identified as Ghantasala Triveni, a native of Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.
On Monday, escort personnel shifted her from Chanchalguda Women’s Jail to Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, for treatment. During the course of treatment, she managed to escape from the hospital premises while still in handcuffs.
On noticing her absence, the escorting officers searched the surrounding area but failed to trace her, following which a complaint was lodged.
During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the hospital, bus stations, and railway stations. They found that the accused had reached Secunderabad Railway Station, boarded the Satavahana Express, and contacted a relative using a co-passenger’s mobile phone.
She falsely informed him that she had been released on bail and asked him to receive her at Vijayawada Railway Station. The relative picked her up there and took her to Bhimavaram.
On Wednesday, she returned to Hyderabad by train and went to Dilsukhnagar, where she checked into a women’s hostel. From there, she travelled by bus to a Coffee Day outlet in Gachibowli.
Based on technical analysis and a tip-off, police traced and apprehended her. After completing legal formalities, the accused undertrial prisoner was produced before the magistrate.