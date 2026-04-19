GHMC clears 653 roadside encroachments following Telangana HC order

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensified its ongoing special drive to remove unauthorised encroachments along roadsides, clearing a total of 653 encroachments across the city on Saturday. The civic body removed unauthorised extensions of commercial establishments and other structures obstructing footpaths and road margins in multiple areas. Of the total encroachments cleared, 165 were permanent and 488 were temporary.

A coordinated enforcement drive was carried out in all six GHMC zones to clear encroachments on footpaths and road margins. The operation was conducted in close coordination with police to ensure smooth execution.

The step was taken following the Telangana High Court’s instructions and was part of a broader initiative to improve road safety in Hyderabad by reducing traffic congestion, improving accessibility for commuters, and ensuring safer and smoother movement for the public.

The drive began in the morning amid police presence and involved clearing encroachments on footpaths. GHMC deployed earth movers in all areas identified as critical for footpath encroachments within its limits.