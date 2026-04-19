HMWSSB officials say water position in Hyderabad adequate

HYDERABAD: With temperatures rising and water demand set to peak over the next 45 days, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will launch a special drive from Monday to curb misuse of water. Officials will act against practices such as vehicle washing, sump overflows and other wastage, with repeat violations attracting disconnection of supply.

Senior officials, including executive directors, chief general managers and managers, will be deployed in the field. The Board will also enlist volunteers, who can upload photographs of misuse through the “Paani App”. Incentives will be offered, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy said.

The Board has stepped up inspections to prevent wastage, including overflow from sumps and leakages onto roads. Penalties will be imposed on offenders.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok Reddy said tanker demand rises every summer and has increased further this year in several areas. The highest demand has been recorded around Durgam Cheruvu, followed by Kukatpally, Manikonda, Doyen’s Colony, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, SR Nagar and Banjara Hills. These areas, with a concentration of apartments, villas, hostels and hotels, depend heavily on tanker supply.

A survey found around 48,000 consumers account for nearly 80% of tanker usage, largely due to declining groundwater levels. In contrast, most other parts of the city do not face significant tanker demand.