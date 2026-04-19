HMWSSB officials say water position in Hyderabad adequate

HYDERABAD: With temperatures rising and water demand set to peak over the next 45 days, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will launch a special drive from Monday to curb misuse of water. Officials will act against practices such as vehicle washing, sump overflows and other wastage, with repeat violations attracting disconnection of supply.
Senior officials, including executive directors, chief general managers and managers, will be deployed in the field. The Board will also enlist volunteers, who can upload photographs of misuse through the “Paani App”. Incentives will be offered, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy said.
The Board has stepped up inspections to prevent wastage, including overflow from sumps and leakages onto roads. Penalties will be imposed on offenders.
Addressing a press conference, Ashok Reddy said tanker demand rises every summer and has increased further this year in several areas. The highest demand has been recorded around Durgam Cheruvu, followed by Kukatpally, Manikonda, Doyen’s Colony, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, SR Nagar and Banjara Hills. These areas, with a concentration of apartments, villas, hostels and hotels, depend heavily on tanker supply.
A survey found around 48,000 consumers account for nearly 80% of tanker usage, largely due to declining groundwater levels. In contrast, most other parts of the city do not face significant tanker demand.
He urged residents to use water carefully until the end of May. While reservoirs hold adequate water, a sharp rise in consumption is straining supply management. The Board’s jurisdiction now extends up to the Outer Ring Road, covering nearly 2,000 sq km, adding to demand.
At present, 1,123 tankers operate through 86 filling stations. Over the past 105 days, 6,19,743 tanker trips have been made. In high-demand areas, tankers will operate in three shifts to reduce delays.
The Board is drawing about 575 MGD from Krishna, Godavari, Singur, Manjira, Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs, supplying around 15 lakh consumers. Additional supply is not feasible due to capacity constraints.
HMWSSB is also planning a “Treated Water Bank” to supply treated water through dedicated red tankers, with an incentive of Rs 5 per kilolitre. A database is being developed to track the use of treated water by gated communities with sewage treatment plants.