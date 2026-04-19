India’s space odyssey: ISRO unveils ambitious roadmap toward 2040 Lunar mission

HYDERABAD: As India looks beyond Earth’s orbit and deeper into space, its human spaceflight ambitions enter a decisive phase, with a series of missions set to shape the country’s next chapter in space exploration.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stands at the threshold of a defining period as it prepares for the first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan initiative in 2026, a crucial step towards sending Indians into space.

At a national conference organised by the Aeronautical Society of India, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan says the agency completes nearly 8,000 tests and experiments to human-rate its launch systems and crew escape mechanisms. He also outlines plans for a G20 satellite mission around 2027, reflecting India’s expanding role in global space cooperation.

The Gaganyaan programme unfolds as a carefully structured series of eight missions, including three uncrewed flights, two crewed missions, two docking experiments and one mission linked to the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). Scheduled between 2028 and 2035, the BAS programme forms a cornerstone of India’s long-term ambitions in space.

Narayanan describes the complexity of docking missions: “If two cars are moving on a busy road without stopping or colliding, and you are asked to connect them, you can imagine the challenge. Now consider two satellites travelling at nearly 28,400 kmph, aligning and docking in space without any human intervention. Achieving a precise, soft docking under such conditions is extremely difficult. Last year, we successfully demonstrate this capability, becoming the fourth country in the world to do so.”

Each milestone brings the programme closer to reality. A recent step is the successful Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) conducted on April 10 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, validating the parachute-based deceleration system designed for the crew module of the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.