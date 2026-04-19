Telangana gig workers union urges citizens to offer water and rest to delivery partners, drivers

HYDERABAD: As temperatures across Telangana climb to between 41°C and 44°C, the summer heat bears down hardest on those who spend their days on the road, navigating traffic and deadlines under an unforgiving sun.

Seeking to ease this strain, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) launched the #GlassOfWaterCampaign, turning attention towards a simple, shared act of care. As thousands of delivery workers and cab drivers continue to operate in extreme conditions, ensuring timely services, the campaign highlights how small gestures from the public can make a meaningful difference in their day.

Despite their critical role in the on-demand economy, access to necessities such as drinking water and rest often remains limited during working hours.

The initiative seeks to bridge this gap by urging citizens to offer a glass of water to workers on duty, a simple act that can make a tangible difference.

Speaking about the campaign, TGPWU founder and president Shaik Salauddin says, “When it’s over 42°C outside, imagine standing in that heat all day, delivering your food or driving you safely. They don’t ask for much, just respect and sometimes, a glass of water. A small gesture from you can mean everything.”

For many workers, it goes beyond heat relief, a reminder that empathy can travel with every delivery.