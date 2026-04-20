BTech student ends life after being denied hall ticket in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old BTech student reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Hayathnagar on Saturday evening, following alleged harassment by college authorities who withheld his hall ticket due to low attendance.

The victim, M Praneeth, a native of Gollapally village in Jagtial district, was a third-year student at a private college in Ibrahimpatnam.

According to police, Praneeth’s father, M Ramesh, stated that his son had gone to college on Friday (April 17) to collect his hall ticket. College staff allegedly refused to issue it due to low attendance and demanded `5,000 in fine. He was also reportedly humiliated in front of others. Distressed by the incident, Praneeth hanged himself from the ceiling on April 18 evening, his father stated in the complaint.

Hayathnagar police registered a case and have begun the investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)