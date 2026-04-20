Builder couple booked for Rs 14.85 cr land fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police has registered a case against Sandhya Constructions owner Sridhar Saranala and his wife Sandhya for allegedly cheating a private company of `14.85 crore in the name of selling land in Nanakramguda and other prime locations.
According to the complaint filed by a representative of the company, the firm was looking to purchase land in Hyderabad in 2021 for business expansion. The complainant alleged that the accused, after learning about the company’s credibility, targeted it with false promises of property deals.
The company alleged that Sridhar Saranala and Sandhya Saranala met its officials and projected themselves as genuine landowners. To build trust, they reportedly invited company representatives to their bungalow in Jubilee Hills and later took them to their office at Sandhya Elite in Nanakramguda.
There, they allegedly showed land maps and partial documents relating to properties at TGSPA Circle, the ORR service road near Nanakramguda tollgate, FCI Society in Gachibowli and other locations in and around Hyderabad.
However, the complainant later discovered that the accused allegedly had no clear legal title or authority to sell the properties. In some cases, including land in FCI Society, Gachibowli, the complaint stated that disputes and encroachment proceedings were already pending.
The company further alleged that whenever it sought complete title documents, certified sale deeds, encumbrance certificates or other legal papers before making payment, the accused repeatedly avoided furnishing them. Instead, they allegedly insisted on a ‘pay first, documents later’ condition.
Believing the claims and assurances, the company transferred Rs 14.85 crore directly into the accused’s bank accounts in 2021, the complaint said.
The complainant further alleged that the accused later stopped responding to calls and refused meetings. No sale agreement was executed, no documents were handed over, no property was registered in the company’s name, and the money was not returned.
Following the complaint, Cyberabad EOW registered a case and launched an investigation.
Three booked for `4.08 crore mining investment fraud
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad Police has registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating two investors of `4.08 crore by promising high returns from mining operations. According to the complaint by Leela Rajanish Arimelli, he met the main accused, Jammula Hari Krishna of Guntur district, in Dubai in 2024. Hari Krishna claimed to run M/s Shantaram Mines in Visakhapatnam along with associate Budha Modi Jagga Apparao alias BMJ Naidu.
Police said Rajanish initially invested `1 crore in March 2024. Later, during a meeting in India in October 2025, he was allegedly induced to invest another `1.5 crore and `8 lakh, taking his total to `2.58 crore. His friend Bommidi Sunil Nayakar was also persuaded to invest `1.5 crore, raising the total to `4.08 crore.
The accused, including Konathala Shantharam, promised a 50% share in the business and registration of four acres of land at Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam. They executed an agreement and handed over documents, which were later found to be fake and not present in official records. Realising the fraud, the victims approached police. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.