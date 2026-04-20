Builder couple booked for Rs 14.85 cr land fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police has registered a case against Sandhya Constructions owner Sridhar Saranala and his wife Sandhya for allegedly cheating a private company of `14.85 crore in the name of selling land in Nanakramguda and other prime locations.

According to the complaint filed by a representative of the company, the firm was looking to purchase land in Hyderabad in 2021 for business expansion. The complainant alleged that the accused, after learning about the company’s credibility, targeted it with false promises of property deals.

The company alleged that Sridhar Saranala and Sandhya Saranala met its officials and projected themselves as genuine landowners. To build trust, they reportedly invited company representatives to their bungalow in Jubilee Hills and later took them to their office at Sandhya Elite in Nanakramguda.

There, they allegedly showed land maps and partial documents relating to properties at TGSPA Circle, the ORR service road near Nanakramguda tollgate, FCI Society in Gachibowli and other locations in and around Hyderabad.

However, the complainant later discovered that the accused allegedly had no clear legal title or authority to sell the properties. In some cases, including land in FCI Society, Gachibowli, the complaint stated that disputes and encroachment proceedings were already pending.