Free MMTS travel plan on track, but rollout unlikely by June 2

HYDERABAD: Will MMTS travel in Hyderabad become free from June 2? While social media is abuzz with claims, officials say the proposal is still at a preliminary stage, with no formal approvals in place.
The state government has initiated discussions to introduce free travel on the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), but South Central Railway (SCR) is yet to receive a detailed proposal.
Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) and HMDA special officer Jayesh Ranjan told TNIE that the state has submitted an initial proposal and received a positive response from SCR. “We have been asked to submit a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Once submitted, SCR will forward it to the Railway Board for approval,” he said, adding that the MoU is expected within a week but expressed doubts about securing clearance in time for a June 2 rollout.
Railway officials confirmed that only preliminary discussions have taken place so far. “A detailed proposal is yet to be received. Once it comes, it will be examined and sent to the Railway Board,” a senior official said.
The clarification comes amid widespread speculation that free MMTS travel would be introduced on Telangana Formation Day, June 2. However, officials stressed that the proposal is still under discussion and has not entered the formal approval process.
Sources in SCR said the plan would require a structured proposal outlining financial implications, along with mandatory approvals from the Railway Board. Officials also noted that MMTS operations, including frequency and routes, depend on operational feasibility and passenger demand, and any changes must comply with railway regulations.
The issue was also discussed at a recent high-level coordination meeting between SCR and state officials, including SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.
If approved, the scheme is likely to be implemented on a pilot basis for one year, with the state government compensating Railways for revenue losses.
Currently, MMTS runs around 88 services daily, carrying 40,000 to 45,000 passengers and generating an annual revenue of about `10 crore.
Pilot likely for 1 year
Railway officials confirmed that only preliminary discussions have taken place so far. “A detailed proposal is yet to be received. Once it comes, it will be examined and sent to the Railway Board,” a senior official said. If approved, the scheme is likely to be implemented on a pilot basis for one year