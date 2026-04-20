Free MMTS travel plan on track, but rollout unlikely by June 2

HYDERABAD: Will MMTS travel in Hyderabad become free from June 2? While social media is abuzz with claims, officials say the proposal is still at a preliminary stage, with no formal approvals in place.

The state government has initiated discussions to introduce free travel on the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), but South Central Railway (SCR) is yet to receive a detailed proposal.

Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) and HMDA special officer Jayesh Ranjan told TNIE that the state has submitted an initial proposal and received a positive response from SCR. “We have been asked to submit a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Once submitted, SCR will forward it to the Railway Board for approval,” he said, adding that the MoU is expected within a week but expressed doubts about securing clearance in time for a June 2 rollout.

Railway officials confirmed that only preliminary discussions have taken place so far. “A detailed proposal is yet to be received. Once it comes, it will be examined and sent to the Railway Board,” a senior official said.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation that free MMTS travel would be introduced on Telangana Formation Day, June 2. However, officials stressed that the proposal is still under discussion and has not entered the formal approval process.