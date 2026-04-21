A wake-up call in frames

Focusing on causes like addiction and spreading awareness has become increasingly important today. When such issues are portrayed through cinema, they often create a deeper impact. Million Views by director Anshual Sinha has done exactly that, sparking conversations among audiences in Hyderabad. CE interacts with the director about the film, its idea and more.
Tell us about the film Million Views.
Million Views (MV) is far more than a cinematic narrative; it is a diagnostic mirror of the modern Indian psyche. While it uses the dark underbelly of the digital age as its canvas, the film explores the idea of ‘Soul Blockage’ affecting 1.4 billion people. MV has already demonstrated its reach by releasing on 65 screens in Nepal, where it competed alongside global titles like Avatar 2 and regional hits like Dhurandar. It is a layered exploration of collective consciousness, mapping psychological cages formed during a decade of rapid but emotionally unaligned technological growth.
What kind of research was done for this film?
The research involved an eight-month deep dive into shifting human behaviour in India. A full year was spent studying sociological data and psychological observations before filming began. The research projects a critical tipping point over the next five years: chronic isolation rising from 65 crore to 85 crore people, obesity reaching 55 crore, and smoking increasing to 40 crore. Content addiction has also altered how people relate to reality. With only about 10,000 mental health specialists for 1.4 billion people, the film positions itself as a cinematic intervention for a widening care gap.
How did you get the idea of bringing different kinds of addictions into a film?
The idea emerged when addiction was seen not as a narrow issue but as a coping mechanism for broken ideologies. The invisible pressures of modern life were creating deep psychological traps. These were woven into a tapestry of interconnected struggles. The film reflects a shared emotional root across society — whether in high-performing professionals or those at the margins, the sense of suffocation often comes from the same source.
Was it challenging to bring all the information together?
It was a test of patience and conviction. Managing an independent project with a cast and crew of 250 was a high-stakes process. The institutional landscape added further difficulty, especially with censorship delays of 4 to 5 months, which can strain independent productions financially. Despite this, the film achieved a 65-screen release in Nepal alongside major global titles, proving its ability to compete at a strong theatrical level.
How were the reactions of the general public?
The response was described as ‘shocked recognition’. Viewers did not see characters but reflections of themselves and their families. During its Nepal run, audiences expressed that while chasing ‘Million Views’ online, they were losing real-life ‘vision’. The film became less of entertainment and more of a cultural mirror, prompting introspection about digital dependency and emotional disconnect.
What message do you want to convey through this film?
The message is rooted in Lokasamgraha, the duty to act for collective welfare. The film is born from a sense of responsibility toward those struggling internally. It emphasises that individuals are not just statistics or machines. Million Views aims to serve as a companion, helping viewers identify their emotional blockages and move toward clarity and healing.
How did you achieve such realism in the film?
Realism was a conscious choice to contrast the rise of AI-generated content. As synthetic fiction grows, audiences may crave human truth over perfection. Drawing from an IT background and influences like Robert McKee and Christopher Nolan, the film focused on precise casting and immersive sound design. The aim was to ensure authenticity so strong that the message directly resonates at a human level.
Future projects.
The current focus is the all-India release of Million Views. Through Output Media, I have produced over 200 brand films for major companies, but this remains my most personal work. With experience spanning 10 years, 140 awards, and participation in over 800 film festivals, I seek for an India release partner to bring the film to a wider audience.