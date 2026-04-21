A wake-up call in frames

Tell us about the film Million Views.

Million Views (MV) is far more than a cinematic narrative; it is a diagnostic mirror of the modern Indian psyche. While it uses the dark underbelly of the digital age as its canvas, the film explores the idea of ‘Soul Blockage’ affecting 1.4 billion people. MV has already demonstrated its reach by releasing on 65 screens in Nepal, where it competed alongside global titles like Avatar 2 and regional hits like Dhurandar. It is a layered exploration of collective consciousness, mapping psychological cages formed during a decade of rapid but emotionally unaligned technological growth.



What kind of research was done for this film?

The research involved an eight-month deep dive into shifting human behaviour in India. A full year was spent studying sociological data and psychological observations before filming began. The research projects a critical tipping point over the next five years: chronic isolation rising from 65 crore to 85 crore people, obesity reaching 55 crore, and smoking increasing to 40 crore. Content addiction has also altered how people relate to reality. With only about 10,000 mental health specialists for 1.4 billion people, the film positions itself as a cinematic intervention for a widening care gap.

