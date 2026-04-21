Beats, bites and Poila Boishakh vibes

There’s a certain sound to Poila Boishakh — the hum of Rabindra Sangeet, the rustle of silk sarees, the easy exchange of ‘Shubho Noboborsho’. At the Banjara Function Hall, that sound grew into a full-bodied celebration as the Bengalee Cultural Association Hyderabad (BCA) rang in the Bengali New Year with warmth that felt deeply personal.
On stage, the celebration unfolded in layers — traditional and contemporary dance pieces flowing into soulful Rabindra Sangeet, giving way to lively Aadhunik Sangeet, expressive poetry recitations, and even playful harmonica performances. The stage came alive with vibrant costumes and unfiltered emotion, where perfection took a backseat to participation. Curated by vice president Barnali Bose and cultural secretary Sarmili Banerjee, the programme felt intimate, almost familial.
But the most telling moment unfolded away from the spotlight. Young voices, moments ago loud with song and cheer, grew tender as they reached for elders’ blessings. It was a scene both familiar and moving — excitement meeting grace — where the energy of youth folded effortlessly into the wisdom of age.
For Anita Dasgupta, that essence has remained unchanged. “Love and affection are still there. Respect for elders is still there — it’s inborn,” she said. While, Siddharth Roy reflected on the journey from a modest 1974 gathering of around 50 members to today’s scale. “Now we leave it to the younger generation — let it run for another 100 years.”
That passing of the baton is already visible. “This is not just a celebration — it’s a festival,” said young Avyaan Banerjee, capturing the joy of performing, participating, and belonging.
“At BCA, we believe in nurturing our own talent,” added Dr Trisheetaa Mukherjee, assistant general secretary. “It’s about elders guiding the young, and everyone growing together.” The overwhelming turnout this year meant a larger venue, but the feeling remained close-knit. “We want Bengalis here to never feel they are away from Kolkata — we are one big family.”
Led by president Sajay Pan, general secretary Saurabh Banerjee, and treasurer Dr Prasenjit Ray, the evening drew to a warm close with certificates distributed to participants, a heartfelt vote of thanks, and a feast that felt like a celebration in itself — pulao, chicken curry, paneer butter masala, beguni, pineapple chutney, and soft, syrupy roshogullas.
Somewhere between applause and shared meals, the new year didn’t just begin — it settled in.