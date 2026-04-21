Hyderabad Dance Festival brings innovation in every step

Harsha Maheshwari, co-founder, HDF

In the city of Nawabs, every event finds its audience, and at HDF, artists lead the way. From teachers and students to performers and the behind-the-scenes team, it’s a collective driven by the desire to create more art together. The festival thrives on inclusivity and quality, embracing learning and unlearning. With each day dedicated to different forms, Urban Pulse celebrates all styles without labels, bringing people together through movement and music. Safety and awareness remain key. Earth Bound adds a mindful touch, with acts like Monkey Sound System and Dakta Dub, creating a sense of oneness.