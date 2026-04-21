Hyderabad Dance Festival brings innovation in every step

Hyderabad is moving to a new rhythm as the Hyderabad Dance Festival 2026 unfolds, bringing together artists and audiences in a celebration of ‘Innovation in Tradition’. Spanning nine days, it blends classical and contemporary forms through workshops in Tango, Salsa, Bachata, Bhangra, Garba, Afrohouse, Hip-Hop, and more, before spotlighting classical styles. The festival peaks with Urban Pulse (April 24), Earth Bound (April 25), and concludes with Rang-e-Hyderabad on April 26, featuring masters of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Odissi, and beyond.
Harsha Maheshwari, co-founder, HDF
In the city of Nawabs, every event finds its audience, and at HDF, artists lead the way. From teachers and students to performers and the behind-the-scenes team, it’s a collective driven by the desire to create more art together. The festival thrives on inclusivity and quality, embracing learning and unlearning. With each day dedicated to different forms, Urban Pulse celebrates all styles without labels, bringing people together through movement and music. Safety and awareness remain key. Earth Bound adds a mindful touch, with acts like Monkey Sound System and Dakta Dub, creating a sense of oneness.
Vaibhav Kumar Modi, Kathak dancer, curator
Innovation and tradition aren’t opposites — they evolve together. Classical dance has moved from sacred spaces to stages and social media — its form intact, its context transformed. At HDF, classical forms enter contemporary spaces, breaking silos between styles. Art is seen as one unified field — classical, street, design, and music intersect through creation. Innovation becomes dialogue across cultures, something Hyderabad already embodies. Inspired by experiences like Varanasi’s Ganga Ghats, where collective acts shape identity, HDF aims to do the same.
Mohit Sridhar, 7th generation classical dancer
HDF is our baby. I trained Vaibhav and Harsha online for two years before we met, and what started virtually grew into a city-wide movement. Our aim was to create for Hyderabad’s artists first—giving a platform to both gurus and emerging dancers. As performers, we understand that beyond money, respect matters most. These nine days are a dose of inspiration—bringing artists together to learn, grow, and feel seen.
Shubh Pahuja, performer, choreographer
Bhangra radiates joy and energy. It begins with understanding its essence before building on foundational steps, keeping movement spontaneous. Rooted in Punjab’s harvest celebrations like Baisakhi, it combines culture and fitness through high-energy jumps and stamina. On stage, it evolves through fusion with hip-hop and street styles. Authentic Bhangra demands endurance and technique — far beyond ‘shaadi wala Bhangra’. True connection comes from immersing in its roots. As folk styles enter battle formats, Bhangra too holds that potential.
MJ Srikanth, Winner – HDF Vol. 1
The festival’s curated space of diverse forms drew me in. Each workshop brought new learning, but more importantly, a deeper experience. The environment felt safe yet challenging, allowing me to truly be myself. When I stopped overthinking and felt the music, I connected not just with the art, but with people around me. HDF taught me there are no rigid rules — only learning. It’s a space where community thrives, inspiring growth and creativity even among strangers.