Hyderabad's Musi rejuvenation plan targets sewage interception, decentralised treatment

HYDERABAD: With the state government determined to rejuvenate the Musi, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited has put in motion a plan that is technical yet ambitious.

The plan involves intercepting and treating sewage before it enters the river along a 34-km stretch from Bapu Ghat to Gowrelly. It forms part of the larger MRDP, which aims to transform the river from what is now akin to a drain into a usable urban asset. For decades, the Musi’s decline has been driven less by industry and more by the steady inflow of untreated domestic sewage through a network of nalas. The new plan seeks to address this flow at its entry points.

At key junctions where nalas meet the river, interception and diversion (I&D) structures will be installed to capture dry-weather sewage and redirect it, either by gravity or pumping, into a parallel network of trunk sewer lines. These mains will run along both banks, beyond the highest flood level, to remain functional during heavy rains. Officials describe the approach simply: prevent untreated wastewater from entering the river.

Instead of relying on a few large plants, the plan proposes a chain of decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) located near major nalas. These modular and compact units may be built underground or vertically, depending on space constraints in dense urban areas.

By treating wastewater closer to its source, the system aims to reduce pressure on centralised infrastructure and improve efficiency. The treated water will meet prescribed environmental standards before discharge or reuse.