Priyanka Khantwal: Hard work and consistency truly open new doors

Some journeys begin when the spotlight turns unexpectedly. For Priyanka Khantwal, it was a South Indian reality show that opened doors to Telugu audiences. With Hyderabad and Tollywood now firmly on her radar, the dancer from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, hopes to carve a space for herself in Telugu cinema while also exploring opportunities across other South Indian industries.
Her latest milestone is appearing in a song in Wild Tiger Safari, marking her first real step into films. Reflecting on the experience, she says, “Stepping into the film industry feels surreal, like a dream turning into reality. I am deeply grateful to everyone who trusted me with this opportunity as a first-timer. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer and a complete artist, while also understanding cinematic storytelling and connecting emotionally through expressions. Hard work and consistency truly open new doors, and this is just the trailer because 'picture abhi baki hai'!”
A major turning point in her journey was Dhee Jodi Season 11, which brought her widespread recognition across South India. “It was a genuine turning point in my life because suddenly all of the South India were watching me. Coming from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, that recognition meant everything. The first episode I was part of crossed millions of views, and the intense rehearsals and weekly performances gave me clarity, confidence, strong mentors, and belief in myself,” she shares.
Before that, Priyanka had already tested her abilities on national platforms like Dance India Dance and Dance Plus, which shaped her discipline and resilience. “The biggest learning was discipline and versatility because these platforms test dancing, consistency, creativity, and mental strength every week. Being mentored by Dharmesh Yelande sir taught me that dance is about storytelling and emotional connection, not just steps. Being surrounded by the country’s best dancers taught me to turn competition into inspiration,” she says.
Another important phase in her journey was training at the Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute. “Training under Terence sir was one of the most transformative phases of my life because he doesn’t just teach choreography but guides movement, body awareness, musicality, and emotional honesty while instilling professionalism and helping me find my own style,” she highlights.
Her first film set experience also brought new lessons. “Coming from a dance background, I was comfortable with movement, but facing the camera added responsibility because I had no idea about continuity or shot angles, and Dharmesh Yelande sir, Sushant Pujari sir, and director Chandramouli sir guided me patiently,” she recalls.
Despite growing recognition, she acknowledges the struggles behind the spotlight. “Reality shows compress years of hard work into minutes, but what people don’t see is the silence behind performances, financial pressure, self-doubt, injuries, countless auditions, travelling for hours, and returning without performing.”
Looking ahead, Priyanka concludes saying, “The energy, passion, and respect for dance in Telugu cinema inspire me deeply. After the love I received through Dhee Jodi, I would love to return and create something meaningful again while exploring Tollywood, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.”