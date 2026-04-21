Priyanka Khantwal: Hard work and consistency truly open new doors

Her latest milestone is appearing in a song in Wild Tiger Safari, marking her first real step into films. Reflecting on the experience, she says, “Stepping into the film industry feels surreal, like a dream turning into reality. I am deeply grateful to everyone who trusted me with this opportunity as a first-timer. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer and a complete artist, while also understanding cinematic storytelling and connecting emotionally through expressions. Hard work and consistency truly open new doors, and this is just the trailer because 'picture abhi baki hai'!”