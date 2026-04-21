The Yellow Diary: Every gig feels like a holiday

For a band whose music often touches vulnerability, the connection with listeners remains deeply personal. Harshvardhan notes, “Art was never for the artist; it is an expression by the artist for the people. When people hear our music and come back to tell us what it did for them, that is what gives it meaning. You can sit in a room and make music, but if nobody listens or feels it, it means nothing. We enjoy making music; it is a pure expression of what we feel at that moment. We are not thinking about impact while creating it. But when people say it helped them through difficult times, it feels rewarding, like we did something right.”