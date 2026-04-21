Watercolours reimagined in The Quiet Fluid exhibition

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, The Quiet Fluid reimagines watercolour as a medium of depth and power, where fluidity, light, and chance shape works that move seamlessly between landscape, figuration, and abstraction. The exhibition positions watercolour not as a delicate or preparatory tool, but as a complete and contemporary artistic language, inviting viewers to slow down and engage with its quiet nuances. “The artists were chosen for their shared sensitivity to the medium and the distinct ways they engage with it, revealing its capacity for atmosphere, depth, and emotional resonance. We also wanted visitors to experience the exhibition in a slower, more contemplative way — where subtle shifts in tone, transparency, and gesture unfold over time, creating a space that feels both intimate and expansive,” says Ruchi Sharma, chief curator.