A night of Sufi magic with Rupali Jagga

Blending the intensity of Sufi music with the familiarity of Bollywood, Rupali Jagga has carved a space for herself with performances that are both powerful and deeply emotive. From Chumma and Tu Rab Di Meherr to Aajaa Bheeg Le Piyyaa, and Jogan, her repertoire moves seamlessly between energy and soul. As she brings her show Sufi Bolly with Rupali to Studio XO × Stone Waters, Nanakramguda on April 25, the evening promises a rich mix of melody and fun.
Speaking about her frequent visits to the city, Rupali shared that she feels deeply connected to Hyderabad and its people. “Hyderabad is like my second home. I really like the crowd of Hyderabad. They understand music very well, sing together, and give the same amount of love and attention to the artist,” she said.
Despite her many visits, Rupali admits, “I’m a vegetarian, and I think Hyderabad is all about biryanis and other stuff. I couldn’t explore much food because, as a busy artist, I have a show every other day. But, I would love to try some nice vegetarian food in Hyderabad whenever I get time.”
Music, however, has always been a constant in her life. Tracing her journey back to childhood, she shared, “My mom and dad used to sing in the Gurdwara during Shabad Paath, and that is where I began. I started performing there, and people told my dad that I had a very good voice and could pursue it as a career. Then I began learning music from my guruma, Nidhi Narang ma’am from the Agra Gharana. I give all credit to her and my dad. And, the journey has been incredible so far.”
Her growing inclination towards Sufi music has become a defining part of her performances. “Sufi music helps me express my emotions very freely. It’s the kind of music I want to do more of in my life,” Rupali said. Inspired by legends such as late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, late Asha Bhosle, and Sunidhi Chauhan, she continues to shape her musical identity.
When asked about dream collaborations, Rupali spoke with clarity about the artists she admires. “Being a Punjabi artist, I really want to work with two people right now — one is Diljit Dosanjh, and one is Karan Aujla. From the mainstream, I want to sing at least one song for AR Rahman because I am a huge fan of his music,” she said, smiling.
Speaking about what lies ahead, Rupali noted, “There is a lot in the pipeline. We have been doing a lot of singles, which we have planned and have recorded a few.”