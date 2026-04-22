A night of Sufi magic with Rupali Jagga

Music, however, has always been a constant in her life. Tracing her journey back to childhood, she shared, “My mom and dad used to sing in the Gurdwara during Shabad Paath, and that is where I began. I started performing there, and people told my dad that I had a very good voice and could pursue it as a career. Then I began learning music from my guruma, Nidhi Narang ma’am from the Agra Gharana. I give all credit to her and my dad. And, the journey has been incredible so far.”