Earth day’s ’wake-up’ call

“Clinicians are clearly seeing a surge in sleep-related complaints in fast-growing cities like Hyderabad,” says Dr Vijay Kumar Chennamchetty, senior consultant pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills noting that urban lifestyles are driving this trend, with nearly one in three urban Indians fearing insomnia and reporting daytime fatigue. Alongside this, Dr Nalini Nagalla, HOD and senior consultant, pulmonology and sleep disorders, Arete Hospitals points to a more subtle shift in patient experiences: “What I’m seeing more often now is patients who haven’t changed their routine much, but their sleep quality has clearly declined.”