HMWSSB rolls out policy to reuse treated wastewater, launch citizen monitoring drive

HYDERABAD: The HMWSSB has launched a policy to promote the reuse of treated wastewater.

Private and institutional STPs will be surveyed, geo-tagged and integrated into a central database. Details such as capacity, output and quality parameters will be recorded. Treated water will be used for non-domestic purposes like gardening, industry, cleaning and construction.

Report water waste

The Water Board has also launched the ‘Save Water Volunteer’ programme to curb misuse and involve citizens in conservation.

Verified volunteers will use a mobile app to report violations with photos, authenticated via OTP. Complaints will be linked to consumer account numbers, with penalties reflected in bills, while volunteers will receive incentives.