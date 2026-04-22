Jobless techie held for cultivating ganja at Hyderabad home

HYDERABAD: Excise police arrested a software engineer, Shashidhar, for allegedly cultivating ganja at his residence in Nacharam on Monday.

Officials said that after becoming addicted to drugs, he lost his job as a software engineer.

He spent his earnings on procuring contraband and after exhausting his money, turned to cultivating ganja at his residence.

Upon receiving information, the Rangareddy Enforcement A Team CI Bala Raju and his team raided his residence at East Gandhi Nagar in Nacharam and seized 17 ganja plants.

Some of them are three metres high. Enforcement CI Bala Raju estimated that from those plants about 10 kg of ganja could be extracted.

The accused, Shashidhar, and the ganja plants were handed over to Ghatkesar Excise police for further action.

The case is under investigation.