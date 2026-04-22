Jubin Nautiyal: I’d love to explore a more light-hearted side of my voice

Which part of the song was technically the hardest to get right?

I genuinely feel Shashwat Sachdev has done a great job with the entire album of Dhurandhar. With Aakhri Ishq, the melody he’s created carries a very intense longing, and with Irshad Kamil sir’s lyrics, it flows seamlessly from one line to another. Everything felt so aligned — the words and the melody were already carrying the emotion so effortlessly that it didn’t feel technically difficult. The recording itself had a certain intensity — everyone in the studio could feel it — and sometimes when the emotion is that real, you don’t have to try too hard; you just have to surrender to it. I had a brief about the situation and the emotional graph. Sometimes I prefer not watching too much because it can influence you in a fixed way. I like to imagine my own space within the story.