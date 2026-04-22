Krishna Teja Reddy Burugula: In real life, I’m away from comedy

Comedy is often mistaken for ease — a genre where laughter appears effortless and the work behind it remains unseen. Not only does it demand skill, but discipline — the ability to read people closely and reflect them back with lightness. It is this understanding that shapes actor Krishna Teja Reddy Burugula’s approach to his craft, and most recently, being recognised with the Best Comedian award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards — an honour that arrived unexpectedly, but carried deep meaning.
Interestingly, humour is not something he associates with his everyday self. “In real life, I’m quite far removed from comedy timing,” Krishna begins. What audiences see on screen is not spontaneity, but preparation. He speaks about working towards it consciously — making time, observing people, and building from those details. “I spend a lot of time practising whenever I can. My goal is always to make the audience laugh through the character, especially with the one in Jigris,” he explains.
Krishna doesn’t see himself confined to labels like ‘comedy’ or ‘drama’ — for him, the purpose of cinema is far more singular. “From the very beginning, I wanted to make the audience laugh… I believe cinema is ultimately about entertainment,” he says. Whether through humour or intensity, the goal remains unchanged.
It is this clarity of purpose that made his recent honour at the TGFA — a moment that came without any prior indication. “I had no idea I would be receiving the award — they announced it directly, without nominations,” he recalls.
Comedy, he believes, rarely gets its due despite being one of the most demanding forms of performance. “Any award gives an actor a certain boost,” he says, adding that recognition like this can open new creative avenues. He adds, “It encourages us to explore more such characters and take on similar roles with greater confidence.”
What makes this win particularly interesting is the role it came from. In Jigris, Krishna played the lead — one that was entirely driven by humour. The responsibility of the character was clear to him from the start.
His journey into comedy, however, wasn’t shaped by abrupt shifts between genres.
Instead, it reflects a sense of focus in the way he chooses his work. “For the last few years, I’ve been working on one film at a time, so transitioning between roles hasn’t really been difficult,” he reflects.
Krishna speaks about building characters not just from scripts, but from the world around him — studying people, their behaviour, and their nuances. “Once you truly understand a character, you begin to develop mannerisms for it. A lot of that comes from observing people around us,” he explains. It’s a method grounded in awareness, summed up in a philosophy he strongly believes in, “Observe the field and build your identity.”
Despite the recognition coming from comedy, Krishna does not see himself confined to a single genre. His interest lies in exploring a wider emotional range. While audiences have seen glimpses of intensity in his earlier work, he believes there is much more to offer. “What you’ve seen so far is only a glimpse — I still have a lot more to explore as an actor,” he reflects.
Looking ahead, Krishna is clear about the kind of stories he wants to be part of. Rather than choosing between humour and intensity, he hopes to balance both, while also exploring more rooted narratives. “I’m particularly interested in Indian social dramas and slice-of-life stories — I really enjoy performing in such spaces,” he shares.
For now, he is in no rush. He prefers to wait for the right opportunity rather than move quickly. “I haven’t committed to anything yet — I’m waiting for the right script. I’m not in a hurry,” he states. But beneath that patience lies a quiet drive — one that defines him best: “I’m hungry to create the best possible entertainment.”