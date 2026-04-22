Krishna Teja Reddy Burugula: In real life, I’m away from comedy

Interestingly, humour is not something he associates with his everyday self. “In real life, I’m quite far removed from comedy timing,” Krishna begins. What audiences see on screen is not spontaneity, but preparation. He speaks about working towards it consciously — making time, observing people, and building from those details. “I spend a lot of time practising whenever I can. My goal is always to make the audience laugh through the character, especially with the one in Jigris,” he explains.