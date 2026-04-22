Man arrested for killing brother, sister-in-law in Hyderabad; police probe motive

HYDERABAD: Mirchowk police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man, Adil Khan, for killing his brother and his sister-in-law, who is suspected to be pregnant.

Officials said the accused was harbouring a longstanding grudge against the couple. They cited multiple reasons, including jealousy over the couple having children while he remained childless, disputes related to adoption and financial disagreements, as the motive.

The incident occurred on Monday at Sulthanpura, where the victims, Aqueel Khan (30), a driver, and his wife, Ajmeera Begum (26), a homemaker, were present at their residence. Police said the accused, who is the elder brother of Aqueel, allegedly attacked the couple with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries to their neck and chest. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. Acting, police launched an investigation, tracked him down and arrested him on Tuesday.

Further investigation is on.