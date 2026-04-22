The science behind clearer skin

Speaking up about the collaboration and focus of the launch, Dr Rickson explained, “La Roche-Posay products are something we have had a good experience with, and they were available in India many years ago, then reintroduced with a new range. The focus is on pigmentation, which is an early sign of aging in Indian skin, unlike Caucasian skin that wrinkles first. In Indians, uneven pigmentation, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation appear early. Earlier treatments were not safe for long term use, but newer actives are effective like hydroquinone and safe for long term use.”