The science behind clearer skin

As skincare becomes increasingly trend-led, clarity often takes a backseat. At Zennara Clinic, Jubilee Hills, a collaboration with La Roche-Posay brought the spotlight back to science-led solutions, focusing on understanding pigmentation and building routines that work for Indian skin. Founders Nagu Reddy and Priyanka Reddy brought together science and skincare to introduce the Mela B3 Serum, Anthelios UV Mune 400 Anti-Dark Spots Fluid, and Cicaplast Baume B5+, with celebrity dermatologist Dr Rickson Pereira, leading the conversation around what truly works for Indian skin. Along with launch, the event also had a skin analysis segment.
Speaking up about the collaboration and focus of the launch, Dr Rickson explained, “La Roche-Posay products are something we have had a good experience with, and they were available in India many years ago, then reintroduced with a new range. The focus is on pigmentation, which is an early sign of aging in Indian skin, unlike Caucasian skin that wrinkles first. In Indians, uneven pigmentation, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation appear early. Earlier treatments were not safe for long term use, but newer actives are effective like hydroquinone and safe for long term use.”
Dr Rickson further broke down the science behind the product, he explains, “Using anti-pigmentation products is very important in the management of hyperpigmentation, because all procedures done in the clinic are actually an adjunct to a good home routine. In hyperpigmentation, colour-producing cells produce excess melanin, driven by sun exposure or internal issues like deficiencies of B12 and iron. The tyrosinase enzyme gets overproduced, so actives reduce this activity and improve melanin distribution.”
Talking about the basics that people often overlook, he stressed, “Most importantly, use sunscreen. The skin never forgets a ray of sunlight, so you have to wear sunscreen. It is very important to start early on. Till the age of 25, you’re building collagen and tissue, so protect what you already have. A good moisturiser at night supports the skin barrier. Moisturising and sunscreen must start early, while other anti-aging actives can start later once you cross 25.”
Addressing the confusion around choosing sunscreens, Dr Rickson advised focusing on essentials. “You should look for SPF 50 or 50 plus which gives protection against 97 percent of UVB radiation and then you have to look for UVA protection factors that is PA triple plus or PA four plus,” he said, adding, “Nowadays we also have sunscreens which protect against blue light or high energy visible light.”
He further clarified the role of tinted sunscreens in daily routines. “A tinted sunscreen actually gives better light protection, it protects better against high energy visible light. It is not just vanity it has a function,” he explained, especially for younger individuals dealing with acne marks.
On timelines for results, he set realistic expectations. “The product takes about two to two and a half months for you to see a prominent difference and the change is gradual but it is a steady and progressive improvement,” he shared.
He then highlighted the internal factors that influence skin. “Insulin resistance in Indians is one of the most important driving factors for hyperpigmentation. It affects the intensity and takes much longer to clear out,” he said, adding, “If your thyroid, B12, iron is low then that can lead to dull skin and can intensify any dark spots.”
Dr Rickson also addressed the risks of overdoing skincare in today’s trend-driven culture. “Excessive use of any actives can lead to irritation of the skin and irritation can paradoxically trigger more hyperpigmentation,” he said, pointing out how misinformation often leads to damaged skin barriers.
As the session wrapped up, the message was clear: good skin is less about chasing trends and more about consistency, protection, and understanding what your skin truly needs.