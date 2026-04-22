The tree that saved 150 lives now at risk of its own

HYDERABAD: On September 28, 1908, as water overflowing from the Musi river devastated Hyderabad, swallowing homes and claiming over 16,000 lives, a 300-year-old tamarind tree near the Osmania General Hospital’s south-eastern gate became an unlikely refuge. Families climbed onto its branches, holding on until the floodwaters receded. More than a century later, that same tree stands neglected — its park in ruins, its history fading and its future uncertain.

Located on the banks of the river, the tree is believed to have saved over 150 people during the floods. Families from nearby settlements reportedly climbed onto it as water surged through the area, surviving until the waters subsided.

Today, the site where people once found safety is marked by neglect. Broken fountains, damaged pathways, scattered garbage and liquor bottles dot the park. Old lamp posts are either bent or damaged, while dry leaves and debris cover the grounds. Some branches extend over walkways without maintenance, and wires, nails and metal fixtures embedded in the trunk have raised concerns about long-term harm to the tree.

A commemorative board installed near the tree has weathered over time and is partly embedded in its branches. Uday Krishna, a heritage tree guardian, told TNIE, “This is an important part of Hyderabad’s history. It is not only an old tree but also a place connected to survival during the floods. It should be protected properly.”

The Nizam had once recognised its significance and developed a park around it. However, locals say the mosaic flooring is now covered in dust, while platforms, lighting and landscaping are damaged.