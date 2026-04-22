Hyderabad

Vikarabad women police station inspector, SI booked by ACB in bribery case

Officials accused of demanding ₹60,000 for issuing BNSS notices; complainant alleges ₹20,000 already paid before approaching Anti-Corruption Bureau
Vikarabad CI B Saroja and SI H Rani after the Anti-Corruption Bureau bust
Vikarabad CI B Saroja and SI H Rani after the Anti-Corruption Bureau bust
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: An inspector and a sub-inspector attached to the Women Police Station in Vikarabad district have come under the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) scanner.

The ACB registered a case of criminal misconduct against Inspector B Saroja and Sub-Inspector H Rani. According to officials, the two officers had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant in connection with issuing notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in a case registered under Sections 85 and 351(2) of the BNS at the Women Police Station, Vikarabad.

Following the complainant’s request, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 40,000. On March 23, the complainant reportedly paid Rs 20,000 to the sub-inspector in the presence of the inspector at the police station.

Unable to arrange the remaining amount and facing continued pressure from the officers, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

After conducting preliminary verification, the ACB registered a case against the two police officials. The investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

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