107 persons identified in GHMC anti-begging drive

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika’, a 99-day action plan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a beggars’ rehabilitation drive on Wednesday across all 30 circles within its limits.

Special teams carried out operations at key public locations, including railway stations, bus stations, major junctions and religious places, to identify and rehabilitate persons engaged in begging. The drive covered areas such as Nampally Railway Station, Kacheguda Railway Station, KBR National Park, Amberpet Junction, Ameerpet Junction, Balkampet temple surroundings, Nanalnagar Junction and Aramghar Junction.

During the drive, 107 persons were identified. Of them, 37 were shifted to Amma Nanna Orphanage for medical screening and care, while 40 were accommodated in various shelter homes within GHMC limits with the support of NGOs. The remaining individuals were counselled and facilitated to return to their native places.

98 homeless persons identified in MMC limits

In a similar drive under the same action plan, 98 homeless and destitute persons were identified in the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) limits on Wednesday.