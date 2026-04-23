A Movement of soil, stories, and people

The movement also led singer Ram Miriyala to rethink his relationship with the land he grew up on. He expressed, “It is very important to be part of such a movement as an artist, as there is a responsibility on artists to highlight issues fundamental to mankind. It is an honour, and I am influenced by what Sadhguru has done. I am glad to have been a small part of this moment. I come from an agricultural family and have worked in the fields, yet we never truly understood the importance of soil. We believed plants and animals are life, without realising that soil is life too. When I wrote Matti Pata-Save Soil, I researched soil health and microorganisms, which gave me a new perspective. Music, art, and poetry have the power to motivate people and create awareness.”