A Movement of soil, stories, and people

A sense of continuity filled the evening at Avaan Excess as Save Soil: 100 Days That Moved the World brought Sadhguru’s 100-day global journey into a shared space of stories, voices, and reflection. Written to capture the stories, voices and impact of that movement, and compiled by Bharatanatyam dancer, yoga instructor, and the daughter of Sadhguru, Radhe Jaggi, the book carries the spirit of a journey that is always about people.
At the event, fashion designer, entrepreneur and model Shilpa Reddy reflected on what truly connects people across the world. She shared, “Save Soil has been a people’s movement because there was a common factor connecting billions across the globe. The book brings unheard stories of volunteers across nationalities, cultures, ethnicities, and languages, whose collective efforts have saved this movement.”
Reflecting on how conversations often overlook the urgency of soil, and what it truly means for our future, she noted, “We speak about global warming, deforestation and animal extinction, but no one speaks about soil, it is invisible. When Sadhguru shared that we may not have more than 60 years of agricultural harvest, we were oblivious, sitting on a time bomb, and if it blows, it would take a 100 years or more to regenerate. These movements matter to bring awareness, avoid wasting food and water, act responsibly, and feel honoured to support this initiative.”
Meanwhile, for Radhe Jaggi, the journey was deeply personal. Recalling her first moments on the trail, she recalled, “I joined the movement from Azerbaijan onwards. By then about 30 to 35 percent of the journey was over, volunteers were already very synced in, and we brought performers, which they had to include in their planning. When I saw Sadhguru in Baku, he was exhausted, yet with people he showed constant involvement and enthusiasm, speaking each time as if it was the first time. Later, during the boat journey from Oman to India, he was unwell, yet he continued. In India, people gathered, and he made time for individuals, showing commitment, because it is a people’s movement about our future.”
The movement also led singer Ram Miriyala to rethink his relationship with the land he grew up on. He expressed, “It is very important to be part of such a movement as an artist, as there is a responsibility on artists to highlight issues fundamental to mankind. It is an honour, and I am influenced by what Sadhguru has done. I am glad to have been a small part of this moment. I come from an agricultural family and have worked in the fields, yet we never truly understood the importance of soil. We believed plants and animals are life, without realising that soil is life too. When I wrote Matti Pata-Save Soil, I researched soil health and microorganisms, which gave me a new perspective. Music, art, and poetry have the power to motivate people and create awareness.”