Alien Innovations: Smarter Steps Start Here

What gap did you notice in existing tools that led to the creation of Navinaut?

Initially, I was not focused on solving anything specifically for the visually impaired community. My journey began in 2017–2018 as part of the first batch of Atal Tinkering Labs, where my school was among the first 100 selected. I was simply learning and building IoT devices.

I built a random device that helped a blind person detect obstacles using simple sensors and coding. That project was awarded twice at IIT competitions and got published. Later, the Telangana Innovation Cell identified me and connected me to T-Works. At that time, T-Works was a small setup with a few engineers, but they trained me in engineering, coding, 3D printing and electronics.

During this process, I started developing algorithms to reduce latency and improve response time. Before COVID, I built a small device and tested it to help visually impaired people read and recognise objects.

The turning point came during the pandemic, when three visually impaired individuals in my district wanted to purchase a bulky, VR-like device. I was curious why they would want something so impractical. When I researched further, I found that assistive devices like smart canes existed, but they cost lakhs. The Indian visually impaired community cannot afford that, and most products are designed for government or CSR distribution — not for individual users.

There was no accurate and affordable device in the market. That’s what triggered me. I decided to build something accessible directly for users, without dependency on government or CSR, focusing on affordability and accuracy.