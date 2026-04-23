Hyderabad

Hyderabad metro to run more services amid RTC strike

It has now been decided to operate 56 trains during both peak and non-peak hours, throughout the strike period, to minimise hardship for commuters.
Hyderabad metro.
Hyderabad metro.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: In view of the ongoing TGSRTC strike, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will operate 56 trains during both peak and non-peak hours throughout the strike period to minimise hardship for commuters.

HMRL Managing Director Sarfaraz Ahmad stated that, on a normal weekday, trains are operated during the morning and evening peak hours with a gap of three minutes and 40 seconds between two consecutive trains. During non-peak hours, the frequency is reduced, with a gap of four minutes and 50 seconds on the Miyapur–LB Nagar (C1) corridor and five minutes and 20 seconds on the Nagole–Raidurg (C3) corridor.

In view of the strike, it has now been decided to operate 56 trains throughout the day, with a frequency of four minutes and 20 seconds on the Miyapur–LB Nagar corridor and three minutes and 40 seconds on the Nagole–Raidurg corridor.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited
TSRTC employees strike
TGSRTC

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com