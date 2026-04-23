Hyderabad metro to run more services amid RTC strike

HYDERABAD: In view of the ongoing TGSRTC strike, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will operate 56 trains during both peak and non-peak hours throughout the strike period to minimise hardship for commuters.

HMRL Managing Director Sarfaraz Ahmad stated that, on a normal weekday, trains are operated during the morning and evening peak hours with a gap of three minutes and 40 seconds between two consecutive trains. During non-peak hours, the frequency is reduced, with a gap of four minutes and 50 seconds on the Miyapur–LB Nagar (C1) corridor and five minutes and 20 seconds on the Nagole–Raidurg (C3) corridor.

In view of the strike, it has now been decided to operate 56 trains throughout the day, with a frequency of four minutes and 20 seconds on the Miyapur–LB Nagar corridor and three minutes and 40 seconds on the Nagole–Raidurg corridor.