Medhyaa: Every thread tells a journey

For Miheeka, bringing this edition together has been both a learning curve and a moment of growing confidence. Speaking about the journey, she shares, “It’s been quite amazing. This is our third edition. And, working with Rahul and Gunjan has been amazing. A close friend introduced us and we loved their work. Later, Gunjan came with a suitcase of samples and was the sweetest. We went back and forth to create an experience, and they curated each piece thoughtfully. The response has been very fulfilling and heartwarming.”