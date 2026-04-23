Medhyaa: Every thread tells a journey

Reclaimed threads are transformed into layered, immersive artworks in Thread Arte’s showcase by Rahul Jain and Gunjan Arora, presented by curator Miheeka Daggubati at Medhyaa, housed at Spirit Connect in Film Nagar. The works draw viewers into a reflective, slow-paced visual experience where material and meaning gently intertwine.
For Miheeka, bringing this edition together has been both a learning curve and a moment of growing confidence. Speaking about the journey, she shares, “It’s been quite amazing. This is our third edition. And, working with Rahul and Gunjan has been amazing. A close friend introduced us and we loved their work. Later, Gunjan came with a suitcase of samples and was the sweetest. We went back and forth to create an experience, and they curated each piece thoughtfully. The response has been very fulfilling and heartwarming.”
What followed was not a quick curation, but a process that unfolded over nearly a year. Miheeka explains how each work was shaped specifically for the space. “We try and keep things different, so every time you come, you experience something different. We intentionally keep shows limited and choose original voices to create a different experience because it is about building community, where people come, see, learn, and leave happy,” she says.
At the core of Medhyaa lies a medium that surprises most first-time viewers. Explaining their practice, Gunjan explains, “The medium is really important. These are made with collected threads, waste threads from handloom weavers, spinning mills, and places across the country. We do not paint or dye anything; whatever colours we have available, we work with that. Thread is a metaphor like a river — it flows, stays fluid, and can be tied so the journey continues.”
The scale of the work also reflects time and patience. he shares, “The thread works take a maximum of one square foot a day, and the entire show represents about two years of work, including installations, suspended hangings, and large lobby pieces.”
Light also plays a quiet but important role in the space. “We often use lighting to enhance the works. and when art piece is lit, the light shadows add to the sense of evolution,” he shares, adding, “We also work with metal, using waste brass and steel from furniture factories and discarded cars, which we melt and cast. We even cut waste sheets from car doors and tops to create lighting pieces, bringing it all together as a body of work.”