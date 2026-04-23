Sameera Reddy: Purpose-driven work does shape how I present myself

For a generation that grew up watching Sameera Reddy on screen — from Maine Dil Tujhko Diya to films like Taxi No. 9211, De Dana Dan, Vaaranam Aayiram and Aakrosh — there is an easy nostalgia attached to her presence, often accompanied by the echo of ‘Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai, Thoda Hai Baaki’. But what makes her relevant today is not just that memory, but how she has chosen to move beyond it — embracing a more honest, unfiltered narrative of life through social media and social causes. In a candid conversation, Sameera reflects on working towards social causes, association with P&G Shiksha, and how she is using her voice beyond cinema to drive meaningful change.
Having been associated with the cause for over a decade, Sameera begins with warmth, “I’ve been associated with P&G Shiksha for over 10 years, and I’ve had the privilege of seeing the journey closely. It began with improving school infrastructure and gradually expanded to reaching children in tribal and interior parts of the country. The focus has now moved to what is the need today — erasing the learning gap. More children today than ever before are enrolled in schools, yet learning gaps exist. A child may attend school regularly, yet struggle quietly with basic reading or arithmetic.”
As a parent, the cause feels deeply personal. She shares, “Its mission to identify and erase learning gaps early felt meaningful to me, especially as a parent. When support comes at the right time, it protects confidence. That is something I deeply connect with.”
Education, she explains, extends far beyond academics. “It does not stop at books or formal schooling, it also includes emotional awareness, financial understanding and confidence. Even with my domestic help, I make it a point to check that parents are setting aside funds for their children and prioritising their education. I believe confidence is built very early in life, often inside classrooms. When a child struggles and does not receive timely support, it can shape how they see themselves,” she expresses.
Beyond her film career, Sameera has also stepped into social entrepreneurship with Renew You, a platform aimed at supporting women. “The idea came from the many women who reached out to me about struggles with mental health, weight management, confidence, and even basic financial knowledge. I realised these are very real concerns for women today, and conversations around them need to be more open and accessible,” she highlights.
At the heart of her work is the belief in small, consistent change. She notes, “I truly believe that small steps taken every day can lead to meaningful transformation. Even something as simple as posting a picture of myself with acne, without filters or heavy makeup, can help normalise real skin and make women feel more comfortable in their own. For me, it’s about keeping the conversation honest and real, and empowering women at every level — whether it’s about confidence, health, finances, or relationships within the family. I strongly feel that wherever there is alignment and authenticity, lending your voice can help bring attention to important causes.”
A strong digital presence brings with it a sense of responsibility. “People spend a significant amount of time on these platforms, and what we say or stand for can shape perspectives. It’s important to use that influence thoughtfully and try to create positive change, even in small but meaningful ways.”
Purpose, she admits, increasingly shapes how she presents herself. She notes, “I think it’s a mixture of both. Sometimes I choose projects simply because the content is strong and creatively fulfilling. But there are also moments when purpose naturally influences my choices and the image I want to put out.” Even everyday actions, she believes, can spark change. She adds, “For example, something as simple as gender equality matters deeply to me. I have a son and a daughter, and I consciously show that responsibilities at home are shared equally. If I post a reel of my son doing household work just as much as my daughter, or even more, it’s intentional. I want someone watching to think, ‘Maybe I can make this change at home too’.”
For Sameera Reddy, the impact lies in the small, consistent shifts that ripple outward. “Purpose-driven work does shape how I present myself. If small actions or messages can inspire change within families, I believe that’s incredibly important,” she concludes.