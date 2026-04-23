Sameera Reddy: Purpose-driven work does shape how I present myself

Purpose, she admits, increasingly shapes how she presents herself. She notes, “I think it’s a mixture of both. Sometimes I choose projects simply because the content is strong and creatively fulfilling. But there are also moments when purpose naturally influences my choices and the image I want to put out.” Even everyday actions, she believes, can spark change. She adds, “For example, something as simple as gender equality matters deeply to me. I have a son and a daughter, and I consciously show that responsibilities at home are shared equally. If I post a reel of my son doing household work just as much as my daughter, or even more, it’s intentional. I want someone watching to think, ‘Maybe I can make this change at home too’.”