Toddler dies after falling into pool in Hyderabad apartment

HYDERABAD: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a swimming pool at a Rajapushpa apartment complex in Narsingi. The deceased has been identified as M Rishan Reddy. Narsingi police received a complaint on Wednesday from a 38-year-old businessman, Mallapur Dinesh Reddy, a resident of Rajapushpa Provincia apartments.

According to the complaint, Dinesh Reddy had travelled to Visakhapatnam on business on April 15. The following day, he received a call from his wife, Manasa, informing him that their son had accidentally fallen into the apartment’s swimming pool. The child was immediately rescued and shifted to a nearby private hospital.

Dinesh Reddy returned to the city upon receiving the information. On April 17, the boy was shifted to another hospital for better treatment. However, his condition remained critical, and doctors later advised taking him home.

While the family was taking the child back to their residence on Wednesday, he succumbed.

Based on the complaint, Narsingi police registered a case and launched an investigation.