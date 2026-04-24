HC pulls up GHMC over inaction

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has issued notice before admission in a writ petition alleging illegal construction and official inaction in Serilingampally.

The petition, filed by Mukund Das Soni and two others, seeks directions to restrain unlawful interference by authorities and to take action against a private individual, Gnana Shekar, for alleged trespass and unauthorised construction.

The court noted that multiple complaints were filed before the GHMC but action taken reports were not placed on record. It observed that in many cases only show-cause notices or speaking orders are issued without follow-up, calling the present case a “classic example”.

The matter is posted for April 27, 2026.