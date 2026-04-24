Hyderabad

Hyderabad constable caught on CCTV thrashing man in Tolichowki

Inquiry ordered after Gyaneshwar allegedly hit hotel worker during late-night check; victim hasn’t filed complaint yet
A Hyderabad police official said the man did not lodge a complaint against the constable, and neither he nor his family members approached the police.
A Hyderabad police official said the man did not lodge a complaint against the constable, and neither he nor his family members approached the police.Screengrab |X
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: A constable identified as Gyaneshwar allegedly thrashed a man in Tolichowki, an incident captured on CCTV cameras.

Sources said the victim worked at a nearby hotel. He and three others were reportedly loitering late at night when police on duty questioned them about their presence.

They allegedly abused the police and fled, following which the constable chased, caught one of them and hit him with a stick.

Responding to the incident, an official said, “We have seen the video. An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on the findings.”

A Hyderabad police official said the man did not lodge a complaint against the constable, and neither he nor his family members approached the police.

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