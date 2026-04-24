Hyderabad raids bust tea adulteration racket, 10 held, 4.5 tonnes seized across city

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) team raided 15 locations across the city and arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in adulterating tea leaf for sale to retailers.

Officials said around 3,000 kg of adulterated tea powder used as mixing material, nearly 1,500 kg of expired tea powder, artificial colours used for adulteration and about 100 kg of jaggery were seized during the operation. Those arrested were identified as Paresh Rajan, Sanju alias Pati, Satish, Naveen, Narsimha, Chunnilal Chaudhary, Narsimulu, Rajesh, Ravinder and Waseem.

What emerged during the raids points to a systematic operation driven by profit, where quality was compromised at every step.

In a press meet on Thursday, Task Force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said some operators were found mixing artificial synthetic colours and using low-grade materials to enhance the appearance of tea powder. Expired stock was also being reused. The adulterated product was then supplied not only to roadside vendors but also to reputed outlets.