SIR help desk launched at Telangana High Court for voter mapping under GHMC drive

HYDERABAD: As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated steps to facilitate voter services at key stakeholder locations.

In this direction, additional commissioner (elections) K Chandrakala, along with deputy municipal commissioner and ERO (Charminar) Saritha, inaugurated an SIR mapping help desk at Telangana High Court to assist voters with mapping and verification for the 2025–2002 voter mapping exercise.

The initiative received a positive response from the legal fraternity, with advocates utilising the on-site help desk services to update and verify their voter details.

The effort was supported by High Court Bar Association president S Surender Reddy and other members.

GHMC plans to expand the initiative by setting up similar help desks at various stakeholder locations, including residential welfare association buildings, employee associations and community development centres, to improve access, participation and accuracy in voter mapping.