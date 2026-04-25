AAM takes the spotlight at Butterfly High

What makes the menu stand out is how seamlessly mango is woven into each dish, adding sweetness, brightness, and balance in just the right measure. Ankita Poojari, co-founder, Butterfly High shares, “Mango season is easily the most anticipated time of the year for us. It’s deeply emotional and nostalgic. It takes us back to childhood. That’s always our starting point: memory and emotion. From there, we build with intention. Every year, the idea is to reinterpret mango in a way that feels fresh yet familiar.”