AAM takes the spotlight at Butterfly High

Mango season comes alive at Butterfly High, bringing with it the excitement of holidays and childhood summers. It’s that time when a single bite can transport you back to lazy afternoons, family lunches, and the eager wait for the first ripe mangoes at home. This year, the restaurant celebrates the season with its Stay Cool, Stay AAM menu — a playful, nostalgic spread designed around summer’s most loved fruit.
What makes the menu stand out is how seamlessly mango is woven into each dish, adding sweetness, brightness, and balance in just the right measure. Ankita Poojari, co-founder, Butterfly High shares, “Mango season is easily the most anticipated time of the year for us. It’s deeply emotional and nostalgic. It takes us back to childhood. That’s always our starting point: memory and emotion. From there, we build with intention. Every year, the idea is to reinterpret mango in a way that feels fresh yet familiar.”
The experience begins with drinks that set the tone for the menu. The Aam Teekha is bold and refreshing, blending mango chilli rum, fresh mango, mango purée, lime, red chilli, and mint. It carries a lively sharpness that works perfectly for summer. The Ganna Aur Chill, made with tequila, sugarcane juice, amla, and mint, is light and cooling, while Matcha Made Me Do It offers an unexpected mix of vodka, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, fresh cream, and matcha.
On the food front, it takes mango beyond desserts in inventive ways. The Signature Nachos come layered with mango chilli salsa, fresh mango chunks, and cheese sauce, balancing crunch with sweet heat. The Mango Chilli Wings are not your usual chilli chicken — more sweet and sticky than spicy, with just a gentle hint of heat for balance, while the Alphonso Fish Tikka pairs charred rawas with a raw mango marinade that cuts through the richness of the fish.
For mains, nostalgia takes over with the The OG Aamras and Luchi comes as a surprise, with warm Alphonso aamras that carries a subtle tangy note, paired with soft, fluffy luchi. The Hapusa Curry with Jasmine Rice offers a surprising twist, where a creamy mango-based curry is lifted with herbs and subtle spice.
Speaking about mango pairings, she adds, “Mango works beautifully with spice—that contrast brings it alive. Ingredients like red Bhavnagari chilli and bird’s eye chilli cut through the sweetness and elevate it. Its versatility is what makes it so special. It works across formats — with proteins, burrata, grains, or even in curries. It adapts, elevates, and always feels indulgent yet comforting.”
Desserts close the menu on a comforting note. The Tropical Tapioca Parfait, with mango purée, coconut sago, and fresh fruit, is light and refreshing, while the Mango Shahi Tukda leans richer with bread pudding, cream, and mango.