Builders booked for cheating 80 buyers of Rs 3.48 cr in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad has registered a case against several persons for allegedly cheating over 80 persons of Rs 3.48 crore under the pretext of offering residential plots in a real estate venture.

The case was registered following a complaint by a 33-year-old businessman, G Shiva Kumar. He stated that in 2022, he was introduced by Rambabu and Jaganadam to Dasari Sathyanarayana, Gangumalla Vara Prasad, Pendam Shivaram, and Anduri Ravi Goud, among others.

The accused allegedly claimed to be developing a large real estate project over approximately seven acres of land at Peddakanjarla village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district. They assured buyers that necessary approvals would be obtained and offered plots at comparatively low prices.

Believing their claims, Shiva Kumar agreed to purchase two plots for Rs 3.77 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh, paying a total of Rs 10.27 lakh. In return, he was issued non-registered agreements of sale on Rs 100 non-judicial stamp papers.

Despite repeated requests, the accused neither executed registered sale deeds nor handed over possession of the plots. Following the death of the alleged landowner, Anduri Nagesh Goud, his son Anduri Ravi Goud reportedly took over dealings related to the agreements.