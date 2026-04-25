Goodachari reveals his secrets

Excerpts

Tell us about your journey.

It was all to service my acting career. I was born in Hyderabad, and the first 10 years of my life were quite adventurous — from Chennai to Vizag, North Africa to London. When I finally settled in California, the dream was always cinema. But when you grow up there, you don’t really see an Indian version of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, or Will Smith. For us, those figures were Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu garu. So our idols were always here, and that became one of the main reasons for coming back. We used to watch Telugu and English cinema equally. Culturally, it was like we spoke in English with Americans, Hindi with friends, and Telugu with our parents. It took me a long time to process that I would be doing cinema in Telugu because all the short films and rehearsals we did with so much interest in school were in Hindi. Subconsciously, it felt like creativity was in Hindi, and Telugu was something we used for traditions, like a pooja.



When did you first get the idea of getting into films?

My dad wanted to be an actor, but the situation at home was such that he had to become a doctor first and then pursue what he wanted. So, he became a paediatrician and even got his MD from Vienna, Austria, which is quite extraordinary. Later, he tried to make films, but it didn’t work out for him. My sister ended up becoming a doctor, and I became an actor — so in a way, both of us are living out his passions. His love for both professions rubbed off on us.

