The new language of comfort food

There’s something instantly comforting about food that doesn’t try too hard, yet feels thoughtful with every bite. That’s exactly what Novotel Hyderabad Airport brings to the table with its Grain & Greens pop-up this Earth Day. It’s not just another ‘healthy menu’; it actually feels like a conscious attempt to rethink how we eat, without making it feel restrictive.
You see it right from the small plates. The Barley, Beetroot & Goat Cheese Tartlets are a great place to start, with the soft sweetness of beetroot balancing the slight nuttiness of barley, while the goat cheese adds just enough creaminess without making it heavy. It’s the kind of bite that feels light but still satisfying. Then there’s the Roasted Sweet Potato & Lentil Bowl, which leans into comfort. The lentils are gently spiced, the sweet potato adds warmth, and the little pops of pomegranate, along with a cilantro-mint dressing, bring in a freshness that lifts the whole dish.
The Brown Rice & Tofu Power Bowl is another one that surprises you. It’s packed with sesame broccoli, carrots, and edamame, and the miso-tahini dressing ties everything together in a way that feels wholesome without being dull. Even the Exotic Thai Coconut Bowl, in its vegetarian version, has a depth of flavour, with a coconut-based curry that feels rich but not overwhelming.
Executive Sous Chef, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Chef Ajay Nagi, who curated the menu, says the idea was always to go back to basics. “For the grain and greens, the concept we have taken is healthy food. In healthy food, we keep less oil, mostly boiled food, grains, leafy vegetables — you can say barley, avocado, or multi-grains. These ingredients we keep in mind and then curate them,” he explains.
There’s also a deeper layer to the menu, inspired by Blue Zones diets. “What makes this menu different is the concept of grain and greens. Blue Zones are areas where people live more than 100 years, and studies show what they used to eat, how they lived, and what they did. Based on this, we took the menu forward, did some research, and used ingredients inspired by it, while trying what we can do best,” he shares.
The spread also includes non-vegetarian dishes like the Chicken & Quinoa Lettuce Cups, Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken Bowl, and Tandoori Chicken Grain Bowl.
Even the desserts follow the same thought. The Tropical Coconut Chia Bowl feels fresh and light with mango and pineapple, while the Quinoa Fruit & Nut Bowl brings in a natural sweetness with dried cranberries, walnuts, and a hint of maple. Nothing feels excessive, and that’s what makes it work. The Apple Crumble Bowl is warm and comforting, with oat crumble, vanilla bean yoghurt, and a light caramel drizzle that doesn’t feel too heavy.