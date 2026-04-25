Tiger Lily Bistro brings its ‘Aam’-azing twist in every bite

The beverage selection under Mango Lily Drinks offers its own playful take on the fruit, with options like Mango Iced Coffee, Mango Milkshake, and Mango Iced Matcha adding an unexpected tropical note to familiar favourites. The Mango Iced Coffee delivers a surprising contrast, where the fruit softens the bitterness of the coffee with a gentle sweetness — interesting for those willing to try something different, though purists may still prefer their coffee untouched. The Mango Iced Matcha follows a similarly experimental route, blending earthy notes with mellow fruitiness. But it is the Mango Milkshake that feels the most instantly likeable — creamy, smooth and comforting, making it perhaps the most enjoyable sip of the lot, especially as the evening sets in.