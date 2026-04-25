Tiger Lily Bistro brings its ‘Aam’-azing twist in every bite

Mango season doesn’t just arrive — it takes over, bringing with it a rush of nostalgia, indulgence, and that unmistakable sweetness of summer. At Tiger Lily Bistro, this annual obsession is reimagined with a sense of intent and creativity, resulting in a mango-forward menu that feels both comforting and refreshingly new.
“Whenever the season comes, we start researching at least 15–20 days in advance — what new things we can do, how we can make it different every year,” says Chef Sanjeev Kumar, the creative force behind the mango special menu. That intent reflects across a menu that features dishes like Mango Basque Cheesecake, Mango Pudding Parfait Bowl, Mango Sago & Tres Leches Bowl, Mango Passion Fruit Cake, Mango & Coconut Cream French Toast, Mango White Chocolate with Nutella Bowl, and Mango Sticky Rice.
Among these, the standout is undoubtedly the Mango & Coconut Cream French Toast — a dish that leans into the natural harmony of its ingredients without overwhelming the palate. “Mango goes really well with coconut, and coconut is also very good for the body in summer,” the chef explains. The dish uses a delicate coconut cream — made from fresh coconut extract blended with mascarpone — layered with the sweetness of Alphonso mangoes sourced directly from Maharashtra.
Equally inventive is the Mango Sago & Tres Leches Bowl, a fusion that feels ambitious but lands gracefully. “Tres leches is something everyone is doing, so we wanted to create it in a different way,” he shares. By weaving together sabudana, mango and coconut jelly, the dessert bridges Indian comfort and Mexican tradition, offering textures and flavours that unfold slowly with every spoonful. For mango lovers who prefer something more classic, the Mango Basque Cheesecake stands out as one of the most indulgent picks on the menu — rich, creamy and allowing the fruit’s natural sweetness to shine through beautifully.
What elevates the experience further is the kitchen’s commitment to authenticity. There are no shortcuts here — no canned purées or artificial flavouring. “Everything is made in-house. The sweetness comes naturally from the Alphonso mangoes, and we balance it with cream or milk,” the chef notes.
The beverage selection under Mango Lily Drinks offers its own playful take on the fruit, with options like Mango Iced Coffee, Mango Milkshake, and Mango Iced Matcha adding an unexpected tropical note to familiar favourites. The Mango Iced Coffee delivers a surprising contrast, where the fruit softens the bitterness of the coffee with a gentle sweetness — interesting for those willing to try something different, though purists may still prefer their coffee untouched. The Mango Iced Matcha follows a similarly experimental route, blending earthy notes with mellow fruitiness. But it is the Mango Milkshake that feels the most instantly likeable — creamy, smooth and comforting, making it perhaps the most enjoyable sip of the lot, especially as the evening sets in.
“People eat with their eyes first,” he expresses, a philosophy evident in the vibrant plating that makes each dish instantly inviting.
What Tiger Lily Bistro achieves with this menu is not just a seasonal offering, but a memory in the making.