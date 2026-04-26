Adilabad Collector introduces astronomy labs, telescopes in government Schools

ADILABAD: Science is not merely a subject but a process of exploration. With that belief, Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah is equipping government school students with tools that go beyond textbooks — telescopes to observe planets, astronomy labs with ancient and modern models and summer camps for spoken English, Vedic maths and yoga.

As part of efforts to increase enrolment and strengthen government schools to compete with private institutions, the district administration is introducing modern teaching methods and facilities. Telescopes have been distributed to students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Echoda mandal, while libraries have been set up and summer camps launched for girl students.

With the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, state-of-the-art ‘Astronomy and Space Laboratories’ have been established at KGBVs in Bangariguda (Adilabad Rural) and Adilabad Urban mandals. These labs are equipped with both ancient and modern astronomy models to enhance practical learning.

The collector says that introducing scientific knowledge at a young age would inspire students to aspire to become scientists. The telescopes, he adds, would enable students to directly observe planets and stars, sparking curiosity and interest in astronomy. He notes that such modern tools help unlock creativity, particularly among rural students.

Stressing the need for a questioning mindset, Shah also urges students to approach science as a process of inquiry. He adds that the administration is working to provide improved infrastructure and modern educational equipment across government schools in the district.