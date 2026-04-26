Lifting more than just weights

HYDERABAD: Some people lift weights. Sardar Kawaljeet Singh Wahi lifts expectations.

Diagnosed with bone marrow cancer at the age of four, his early years were spent battling illness rather than playing in schoolyards. The treatment saved his life but affected the growth of his right arm, a permanent reminder of that struggle. Today, that same arm helps him deadlift 180 kg. Now 28, Kawaljeet has brought pride to the country by winning gold at the Open EuroAsia Championship held in Kyrgyzstan this week, finishing first in the competition.

At an age when most children are just beginning to understand the world, Kawaljeet was learning how to survive. Multiple rounds of treatment shaped his childhood, leaving both physical and emotional scars. Yet, instead of allowing those limitations to define him, he chose a path that demanded even greater resilience — powerlifting.