Lifting more than just weights

HYDERABAD: Some people lift weights. Sardar Kawaljeet Singh Wahi lifts expectations.
Diagnosed with bone marrow cancer at the age of four, his early years were spent battling illness rather than playing in schoolyards. The treatment saved his life but affected the growth of his right arm, a permanent reminder of that struggle. Today, that same arm helps him deadlift 180 kg. Now 28, Kawaljeet has brought pride to the country by winning gold at the Open EuroAsia Championship held in Kyrgyzstan this week, finishing first in the competition.
At an age when most children are just beginning to understand the world, Kawaljeet was learning how to survive. Multiple rounds of treatment shaped his childhood, leaving both physical and emotional scars. Yet, instead of allowing those limitations to define him, he chose a path that demanded even greater resilience — powerlifting.
Strength sports require balance, control and endurance. For someone whose body had already undergone intense medical treatment, stepping away would have been the easier option. Kawaljeet chose otherwise. Training became his therapy and discipline his way of life. Over the years, he steadily rebuilt himself, not as a survivor defined by illness, but as an athlete defined by achievement.
That journey reached a significant milestone when he stood on top of the podium at an international championship. Despite the physical challenge posed by his right arm, he continued to push boundaries through consistent effort and determination. His key lifts include a 180 kg deadlift, 75 kg bench press and 120 kg squat. “Each lift represents years of persistence, pain and overcoming doubt,” he tells TNIE.
For Kawaljeet, the gold medal is not the destination but a milestone in a larger journey. He now aims to participate in upcoming international tournaments in London, Egypt and other countries.