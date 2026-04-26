Man ordered to deposit Rs 1 lakh in grandma’s name

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed a 33-year-old farmer to deposit Rs 1 lakh in his 77-year-old grandmother’s name while staying a Nalgonda collector’s order on monthly maintenance. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order and posted the matter for hearing on August 14.

The dispute relates to a July 2025 order directing retransfer of land to the grandmother. The petitioners argued the collector’s direction was arbitrary and unclear, and not in line with provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

During the hearing, the court interacted with the farmer, his father and other family members, including a mentally challenged relative. It noted allegations that the woman’s property was partitioned without giving her or the vulnerable member a share. Concerned, the court questioned the fairness of the division.

The farmer agreed to deposit Rs 1 lakh. Recording this, the court granted interim relief and kept the matter pending.